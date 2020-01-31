Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 17,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

