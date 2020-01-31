Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

