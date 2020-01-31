Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

