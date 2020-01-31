Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 233.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

