Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.94. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

