Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.