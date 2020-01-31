Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $489.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LMT. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $430.81.

LMT traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $435.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.91. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

