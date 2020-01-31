Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

