Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.
Shares of LMT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.21. 54,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $287.79 and a 1 year high of $438.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
