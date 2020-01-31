Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.21. 54,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $287.79 and a 1 year high of $438.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

