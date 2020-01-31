Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.12. 1,650,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.