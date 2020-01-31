Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,264.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

