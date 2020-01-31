Loop Capital Downgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWE. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.76.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

