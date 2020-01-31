Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LORL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

