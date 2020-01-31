Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. 4,365,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

