Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million.

NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,547. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $604.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

