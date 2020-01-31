MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.