MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $26.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 1,179,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $14,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $14,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.