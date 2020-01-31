MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,105. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

