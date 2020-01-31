MACRO Consulting Group Invests $235,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $37.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.