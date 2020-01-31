Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

