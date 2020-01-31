Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $71,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,162.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.