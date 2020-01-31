Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 9.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

