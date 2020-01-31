Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

