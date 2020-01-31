Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in eHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in eHealth by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.77 and a beta of 1.16.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

