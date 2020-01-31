Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.