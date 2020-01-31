Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BC stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
