Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $62.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

