Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 76.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 136,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.83. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

