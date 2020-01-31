Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.