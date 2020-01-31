Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.02

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.31. Mannatech shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

