Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in January

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 419,700 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MARA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 262.71% and a negative net margin of 561.38%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

