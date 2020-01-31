Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

