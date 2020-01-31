MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Insiders sold 17,656 shares of company stock valued at $327,168 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

