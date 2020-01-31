Marmota (ASX:MEU) Shares Up 34.4%

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU)’s stock price shot up 34.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 6,889,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 930% from the average session volume of 668,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

In related news, insider Colin Rose purchased 2,132,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,920.32 ($33,276.83).

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project covering an area of 341 square kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. It also holds interest in the Gawler Craton gold project that comprises approximately 6,000 square kilometers in the Woomera prohibited area; and Champion copper prospect on the Copper Coast of the Yorke Peninsula.

