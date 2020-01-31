Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $112.68 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

