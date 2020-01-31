Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura upped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $140.06. 1,594,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

