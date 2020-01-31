Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Masco stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 2,339,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.24.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Masco by 1,372.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after buying an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $30,500,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $24,968,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

