Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MATW stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 557,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

