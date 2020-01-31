Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 4.2%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 75,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

