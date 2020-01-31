Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

Shares of MXIM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

