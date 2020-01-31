Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.
MXIM traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.23.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
