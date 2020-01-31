Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

MXIM traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

