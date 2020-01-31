MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61, Briefing.com reports. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.57. 5,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $120.49 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

