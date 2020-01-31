Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on March 16th

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Mcdonald’s has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NYSE:MCD opened at $216.18 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

