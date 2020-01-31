MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Down 9%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 568,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 357,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

