MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 866,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

