Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 153,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,425,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $251,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.