Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.