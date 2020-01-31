Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. 189,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

