MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.75.

MEG stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.70. 1,213,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

