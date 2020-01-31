MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $260,400.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on MGTX. ValuEngine downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.
