MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $260,400.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTX. ValuEngine downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

