Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $546,504.00 and approximately $23,722.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.01297839 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027211 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

